Dr. Ira Meyers, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ira Meyers, DPM
Dr. Ira Meyers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They completed their residency with Osteopathic Medical Centr
Dr. Meyers works at
Dr. Meyers' Office Locations
Montgomery Podiatry Associates, Inc727 Welsh Rd Ste 203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meyers is a great doctor has treated me for a few years and is always on top of his game knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Ira Meyers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Medical Centr
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
