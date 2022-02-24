Overview

Dr. Ira Monka, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Monka works at Medical Institute Of New Jersey in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.