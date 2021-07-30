Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opatowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD
Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Opatowsky's Office Locations
1
Ira E Opatowsky MD Inc.42543 8th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-5329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Ridgecrest Office1409 N Norma St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (661) 948-4373
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Listen!!!! I am a 58 year old woman who had a cataract procedure done by Dr. Opatowsky. The doctor and staff at this office and Surgery Center is to be credited for a JOB WELL DONE! The patience of the doctor and staff during and after the procedure was First Class! I would recommend Dr Opatowsky to ANYONE seeking eye care and surgery. Did I mention the staff was Fantabulous! Did I mention the Doctor was Fantabulous!! YES!! Do yourselves a favor, go see em!!
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- University Of California San Diego Med Center
- Mercy Hospital|Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Opatowsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opatowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opatowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opatowsky has seen patients for Cataract, Trichiasis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opatowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Opatowsky speaks Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Opatowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opatowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opatowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opatowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.