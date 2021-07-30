Overview of Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD

Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Opatowsky works at AV Eyecare in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Trichiasis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.