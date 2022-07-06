See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Ira Parsons, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ira Parsons, MD

Dr. Ira Parsons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.

Dr. Parsons works at The Knee , Hip and Shoulder Center in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parsons' Office Locations

    The Knee Hip & Shoulder Assoc.
    333 Borthwick Ave Ste 301, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 431-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Exeter Hospital
  • Frisbie Memorial Hospital
  • Huggins Hospital
  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital
  • Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
  • York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Parsons is extremely talented. He has been very helpful with his treatment plan. Been to other doctors in my past travels, none compare. Truly gifted...Honest and conservative!
    Frank B — Jul 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ira Parsons, MD
    Dr. Parsons' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Parsons

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Ira Parsons, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689693152
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parsons works at The Knee , Hip and Shoulder Center in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. Parsons’s profile.

    Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

