Dr. Ira Perszyk, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (10)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ira Perszyk, MD

Dr. Ira Perszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM.

Dr. Perszyk works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perszyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates
    5730 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-1194

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2021
    My impression of the in depth eye exam was very favorable. Michelle and the doctor were very thorough and pleasant. Kara the young lady who helped us with glasses was very professional and helpful.
    Linda BACHOFNER — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Ira Perszyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508278268
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perszyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perszyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perszyk works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Perszyk’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perszyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perszyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perszyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perszyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

