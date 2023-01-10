Dr. Ira Rex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Rex, MD
Overview of Dr. Ira Rex, MD
Dr. Ira Rex, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School.
Dr. Rex works at
Dr. Rex's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Ira Rex10 N Main 3 Fl St Ste 3B, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 674-6100
-
2
Ira H Rex III MD10 N Main St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 674-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rex?
I had a tummy tuck/lipo in September of 2022, he did an excellent job! I wish I had done it sooner. He made my belly button look natural, which was my biggest fear getting this surgery. Any other surgery I get, I will 100% be coming back.
About Dr. Ira Rex, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1609870112
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Hartford Hosp
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rex has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rex accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rex works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rex. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rex.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.