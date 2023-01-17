Dr. Ira Richterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Richterman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ira Richterman, MD
Dr. Ira Richterman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Richterman's Office Locations
OMNI Orthopaedics4760 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-9200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richterman is very knowledgeable , kind and professional. A great doctor!
About Dr. Ira Richterman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Richterman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richterman has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Richterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.