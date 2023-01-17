Overview of Dr. Ira Richterman, MD

Dr. Ira Richterman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Richterman works at OMNI Orthopaedics in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.