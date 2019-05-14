Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD
Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Charla Mceachin LLC1030 Jenkins Rd Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 766-8820
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
My husband and I would certainly give Dr. Rosenshein a five star rating. He was kind and insighful as he guided us through difficult years with a family member who was seriously ill. We shall always be grateful to him. He was a marvelous teacher. And, we really liked his dog who loved pizza!
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rosenshein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenshein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenshein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenshein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.