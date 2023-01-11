Overview of Dr. Ira Savetsky, MD

Dr. Ira Savetsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Savetsky works at Robotic Joint Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.