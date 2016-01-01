Overview

Dr. Ira Schmelkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Noble Hospital.



Dr. Schmelkin works at Baystate Health Gastroenterology in Westfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.