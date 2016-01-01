Dr. Ira Schmelkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmelkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ira Schmelkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Noble Hospital.
Dr. Schmelkin works at
Baystate Gastroenterology - Westfield115 W Silver St Fl 2, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 572-6069
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schmelkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmelkin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmelkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmelkin works at
Dr. Schmelkin has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmelkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmelkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmelkin.
