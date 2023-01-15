Dr. Sharlip has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Sharlip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Sharlip, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.
Dr. Sharlip works at
Locations
-
1
Pan Pacific Urology2100 Webster St Ste 222, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 202-0250
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharlip?
Excellent, professional, knowledgeable and caring physician.
About Dr. Ira Sharlip, MD
- Urology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1548362916
Education & Certifications
- Middlesex Hospital
- UCSF Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharlip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharlip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharlip works at
Dr. Sharlip has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharlip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharlip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharlip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharlip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharlip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.