Overview of Dr. Ira Shivitz, MD

Dr. Ira Shivitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Shivitz works at Cornea Consultants of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Corneal Ulcer and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.