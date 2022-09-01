Dr. Ira Shivitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Shivitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Cornea Consultants of Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I recently had eye exams by Dr. Shivitz. He is an outstanding ophthalmologist. Before retiring, my wife worked in the field, and she was extremely impressed with the thoroughness of the exam, Dr. Shivitz's expertise, and the fact he took the time to explain all aspects of our eye health. Dr. Shivitz was highly recommended. I can see why. His staff is also extremely competent, friendly, and courteous.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881690766
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shivitz has seen patients for Pinguecula, Corneal Ulcer and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shivitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
