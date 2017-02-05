Dr. Ira Shocket, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shocket is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Shocket, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Shocket, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Shocket works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Gastroenterology PC106 Irving St NW Ste 205, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-2200
-
2
Chevy Chase Endoscopy Center5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 500, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 637-8678
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- One Net
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shocket?
Was my g.p. for many years until he closed that practice and went to MedStar. A reductionist at the very highest level. Still see him for screening procedures in his field (gastro-intestinal) and completely satisfied with his care.
About Dr. Ira Shocket, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376555771
Education & Certifications
- VA Med Center
- University Hospital
- Boston University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shocket has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shocket accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shocket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shocket works at
Dr. Shocket has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shocket on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shocket. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shocket.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shocket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shocket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.