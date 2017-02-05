Overview

Dr. Ira Shocket, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Shocket works at Digestive Care Specialists in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.