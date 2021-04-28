Dr. Ira Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Ira Singer, MD
Dr. Ira Singer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Othopaedic Associates, Inc725 Reservoir Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Singer to anyone who needed an orthopedic surgeon , Great person and knowledgeable doctor and the nurses were terrific also
About Dr. Ira Singer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1275528903
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Wrist Fracture and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.