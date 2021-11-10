See All Podiatrists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM

Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Spinner works at Ira Spinner DPM in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spinner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ira Spinner DPM
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 208, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-4867
  2. 2
    Wound Treatment Center Delray
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste D3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-3412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366556136
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Arts Center Hospital
    Internship
    • Medical Arts Center Hopsital
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Albany
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinner has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

