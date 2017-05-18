Overview of Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM

Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Tartack works at Ira M Tartack DPM in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.