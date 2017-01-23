Overview

Dr. Ira Thorla, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.



Dr. Thorla works at Louisiana Dermatology Assocs in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.