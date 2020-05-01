Overview of Dr. Ira Turner, MD

Dr. Ira Turner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.



Dr. Turner works at Island Neurological Associates in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.