Overview of Dr. Ira Weiner, DPM

Dr. Ira Weiner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Weiner works at OmniVAS Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.