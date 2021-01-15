See All Gastroenterologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Ira Willner, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ira Willner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Mcleod Health Clarendon.

Dr. Willner works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ira Willner, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    Gender
    • 1396853255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College|University Of Tennessee
    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Mcleod Health Clarendon

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Willner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willner works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Willner’s profile.

    Dr. Willner has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Willner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

