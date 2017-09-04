See All Pediatricians in West Islip, NY
Dr. Ira Woletsky, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ira Woletsky, MD

Dr. Ira Woletsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Woletsky works at Suffolk Pediatric Associates in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woletsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Islip Office
    1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 104, West Islip, NY 11795 (631) 661-2510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis

Circumcision
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2017
    Excellent Doctor. Dr. Woletsky has a great way with children. He is extremely confident and has a vast knowledge of medicine. When my daughter was born, her liver was not functioning properly and the other doctors in the hospital wanted a transfusion. Dr. Woletsky assured me that we should wait one more day before doing the transfusion. He was correct. Her numbers started going down and everything turned out great. All the nurses said that they had the most confidence in Dr Woletsky. A+
    Daniel Lazzaro in Hauppauge, NY — Sep 04, 2017
    About Dr. Ira Woletsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740274141
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Woletsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woletsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woletsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woletsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woletsky works at Suffolk Pediatric Associates in West Islip, NY. View the full address on Dr. Woletsky’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woletsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woletsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woletsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woletsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

