Dr. Iraj Rahmati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iraj Rahmati, MD
Overview of Dr. Iraj Rahmati, MD
Dr. Iraj Rahmati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Rahmati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rahmati's Office Locations
-
1
Iraj Rahmati MD PC15 Old Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 355-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahmati?
I went to Dr. Rahmati this week on 12/6/18 for the first time and he was wonderful very pleasant , patient, kind and he gave me a very complete eye exam he was so understanding and made me feel so comfortable.
About Dr. Iraj Rahmati, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023045408
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahmati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahmati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmati works at
Dr. Rahmati has seen patients for Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahmati speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahmati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahmati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.