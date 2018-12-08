Overview of Dr. Iraj Rahmati, MD

Dr. Iraj Rahmati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Rahmati works at Iraj Rahmati MD PC in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.