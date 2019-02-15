Dr. Buziashvili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD
Overview
Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Buzz Medical PC2952 Brighton 3rd St Ste 401, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 975-3833
Endocrinology, Diabetes, Men's Health2844 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 714-5925
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I made an appn yesterday. Was told that due to full schedule, I'll be squeezed in and might have to wait. When arrived, was greeted by friendly receptionist staff. Waiting room was full, as expected, but still got attention from staff. Doc gave me, what I feel, adequate time to address my concerns and came up with a plan of care. Overall, I was in and out within an hour. DEFINITELY recommend Dr. Buzz
About Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Georgian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buziashvili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buziashvili has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buziashvili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buziashvili speaks Georgian and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buziashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buziashvili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buziashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buziashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.