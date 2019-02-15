Overview

Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Buziashvili works at Dr Buzz Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.