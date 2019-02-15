See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (11)
24 years of experience
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Buziashvili works at Dr Buzz Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Buzz Medical PC
    2952 Brighton 3rd St Ste 401, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (718) 975-3833
    Endocrinology, Diabetes, Men's Health
    2844 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (718) 714-5925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 15, 2019
    I made an appn yesterday. Was told that due to full schedule, I'll be squeezed in and might have to wait. When arrived, was greeted by friendly receptionist staff. Waiting room was full, as expected, but still got attention from staff. Doc gave me, what I feel, adequate time to address my concerns and came up with a plan of care. Overall, I was in and out within an hour. DEFINITELY recommend Dr. Buzz
    joseph — Feb 15, 2019
    About Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    24 years of experience
    English, Georgian and Russian
    1043593940
    Education & Certifications

    Winthrop-University Hospital
    Winthrop-University Hospital
    First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buziashvili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buziashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buziashvili works at Dr Buzz Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buziashvili’s profile.

    Dr. Buziashvili has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buziashvili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buziashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buziashvili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buziashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buziashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

