Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD
Overview of Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD
Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford and Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey.
Dr. Gerogiannis works at
Dr. Gerogiannis' Office Locations
-
1
Southcoast Health Cardiology300 Hanover St Ste 2A, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
- Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you 5 years ago you made my life better. 3 bypass and valve repair you did an excellent job
About Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1861583114
Education & Certifications
- Yale University New Haven Hospital
- Grad Hospital University Pa
- Grad Hospital University Pa
- University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
- General Surgery
