Dr. Iram Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iram Hussain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3494
UT Southwestern West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was very scary when I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but Dr. Hussain explained all my options and got me to the right treatment. She knows all the surgeons at UTSW and can get you in for an appointment quickly.
About Dr. Iram Hussain, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1255658340
Education & Certifications
- UTSW (Dallas) - Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
- UTSW (Austin) - Internal Medicine
- Brackenridge Hospital
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
