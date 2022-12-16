Overview

Dr. Iran Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas - Villa Clara and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Gomez works at Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.