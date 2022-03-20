Overview

Dr. Irena Gesheva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VARNA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.



Dr. Gesheva works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Venice, FL, Cape Coral, FL and North Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.