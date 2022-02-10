See All Plastic Surgeons in Greenvale, NY
Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Greenvale, NY
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD

Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College.

Dr. Karanetz works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Greenvale, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karanetz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    2200 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Greenvale, NY 11548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 504-3014
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Doctor is wonderful. Caring and so professional. Explaining every step of procedure. I could not ask for a better experience. Doctor Karanetz gets high praise from me
    Jackie Dell'Anno — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528326634
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Breast Aesthetic and Reconstructive Microsurgery Fellowship At Lenox Hill Hospital, New York , Ny.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karanetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karanetz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karanetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karanetz speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karanetz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karanetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karanetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karanetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

