Overview of Dr. Irena Kodz, MD

Dr. Irena Kodz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Kodz works at Southwest General Medical Group in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.