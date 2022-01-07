Dr. Irena Zalewska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalewska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irena Zalewska, MD
Overview
Dr. Irena Zalewska, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital And Med Center

Locations
GI Medicine Associates28963 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-0700
GI Medicine Associates28969 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first colonoscopy with Dr. Zalewska and her staff at GI Medicine in SCS and it was a breeze! Caring and good communication. Will see her for my next one in 5 years!
About Dr. Irena Zalewska, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1407846751
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Med Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalewska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalewska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalewska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zalewska has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalewska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalewska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalewska.
