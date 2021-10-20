Overview of Dr. Irene Aga, MD

Dr. Irene Aga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Aga works at Legacy Community Health in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.