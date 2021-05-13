Overview of Dr. Irene Arroyo, DPM

Dr. Irene Arroyo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Arroyo works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.