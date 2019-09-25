Dr. Irene Boniece, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boniece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Boniece, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irene Boniece, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Mahyar Eidgah MD310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4500
Bi Peds Neuro & Epilepsy Assoc10 Union Sq E Ste 5D, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-1037
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Boniece is amazing! Very kind and very much into helping her patients getting better with tons of care and information. She goes way beyond expectations for a busy Doctor at a major medical center. I highly recommend her!
- Vascular Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Vascular Neurology and Neurocritical Care-Beth Israel Medical Center Ny
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- NYU-VAMC
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Boniece has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boniece accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boniece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boniece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boniece.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boniece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boniece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.