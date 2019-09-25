Overview of Dr. Irene Boniece, MD

Dr. Irene Boniece, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Boniece works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.