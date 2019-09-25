See All Vascular Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Irene Boniece, MD

Vascular Neurology
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irene Boniece, MD

Dr. Irene Boniece, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Boniece works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boniece's Office Locations

    Mahyar Eidgah MD
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4500
    Bi Peds Neuro & Epilepsy Assoc
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5D, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-1037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
ImPACT Testing
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
ImPACT Testing

Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Irene Boniece, MD
    About Dr. Irene Boniece, MD

    Vascular Neurology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1477544989
    Education & Certifications

    • Vascular Neurology and Neurocritical Care-Beth Israel Medical Center Ny
    • Vet Affairs Med Center
    • NYU-VAMC
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Boniece, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boniece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boniece has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boniece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boniece works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boniece’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boniece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boniece.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boniece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boniece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

