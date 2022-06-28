Dr. Irene Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irene Chen, MD
Dr. Irene Chen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine|New York University Lagone Medical Center and School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Health3100 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 774-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen has been our Pediatrician for the last 12 years. One child since 1 year old, and my other since birth. Both of my kids enjoy coming to her office and visiting with her and her staff. She is very caring, and remembers so many details about their health, and personal lives. I love that she engages and speaks directly with my kids and includes them in their check-ups. Dr. Chen has be extremely professional and respectful of our feelings when it comes to treatments. I send her messages via the health portal and always get a response, from her or staff, whether email or phone call. When we moved about one hour away, we still chose to stay with Dr. Chen, as we value and respect her expertise. We have now moved out of the state and will miss her and her staff immensely.
About Dr. Irene Chen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225143928
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- New York U, School of Medicine|New York University Lagone Medical Center and School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.