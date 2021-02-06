Dr. Irene Cherfas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherfas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Cherfas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irene Cherfas, MD
Dr. Irene Cherfas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Cherfas' Office Locations
Lehigh Valley Center for Sight1739 W Fairmont St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 437-4988Monday7:15am - 7:00pmTuesday7:15am - 7:00pmWednesday7:15am - 7:00pmThursday7:15am - 7:00pmFriday7:15am - 7:00pmSaturday7:15am - 7:00pmSunday7:15am - 7:00pm
Palmer Township office3959 William Penn Hwy, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 437-4988MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable, professional, yet quite personable. Like her as a doctor and a person. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Irene Cherfas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cherfas has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherfas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cherfas speaks Russian.
