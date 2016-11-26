Dr. Irene Draga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Draga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irene Draga, MD
Dr. Irene Draga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Draga works at
Dr. Draga's Office Locations
-
1
Nyc Fly Wheels Inc.20801 Northern Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 428-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Draga?
Dr. Irene Draga performed cataract surgery on me last month in October. She was so kind, gentle and patient with me as I'm extremely sensitive about eye touching. She explained everything as we went along before and after surgery. I already knew she was an excellent doctor, so I was at ease and had total confidence about being in the best hands, which is why I went to her. Her staff and assistants were also very very nice. The surgery went excellent and I have 20/20 again in my right eye.
About Dr. Irene Draga, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1962593673
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draga works at
Dr. Draga has seen patients for Floaters, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Draga speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Draga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.