Dr. Irene Evuleocha, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irene Evuleocha, DPM
Dr. Irene Evuleocha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Evuleocha's Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (866) 624-7637
Ochsner Health Center - Summa9001 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
She's an asset to Ochsner. Never had a visit from a doctor that was so personal, kind, and attentive. she resolved my symptoms immediately and took the time to listen to my complicated foot disorder without judgement. Strongly recommend!
About Dr. Irene Evuleocha, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1265731475
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center|Kaiser Permanente Medical Center - Sacramento, CA <br> Scripps Mercy Hospital - San Diego, CA
- Scripps Mercy Hospital - San Diego, CA|Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evuleocha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evuleocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evuleocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evuleocha has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evuleocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Evuleocha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evuleocha.
