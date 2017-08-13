Overview

Dr. Irene Feldman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Dedicated Medical Care in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.