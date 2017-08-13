Dr. Irene Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Irene Feldman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Dedicated Medical Care5225 Pooks Hill Rd Ste 1A, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 897-8550Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The physician who saved my life. Never ceasing to care about my disorder and quality of life even when I had thrown the towel in. Not merely handing me new medications as other physicians had done for many year. Made the correct diagnosis on my first visit, eventually leading to treatment at NIH which cured my disorder. I highly recommend Dr. Irene Feldman to all , especially patients who feel their physicians are not hearing them.
About Dr. Irene Feldman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1851330559
Education & Certifications
- George Washington U Med Ctr
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.