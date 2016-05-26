See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD

Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Gladstein works at ENHANCE Aesthetic Arts by Irene Gladstein, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gladstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENHANCE Aesthetic Arts by Irene Gladstein MD
    2076 E 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 208-2882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age Spots
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Age Spots
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gladstein?

    May 26, 2016
    Dr. Gladstein and the entire staff at Enhance Aesthetic Arts are very knowledgeable. They are patient and explain the procedures and alternatives. They take their time with each appointment. This is the most professional Doctor's office I have visited. It is beautiful, spotless and very tranquil. I have been to other cosmetic offices, but none compare to Dr. Gladstein's offices. I have and will continue to recommend others to Enhance.
    Paula in Queens, NY — May 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gladstein to family and friends

    Dr. Gladstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gladstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD.

    About Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891736740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gladstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gladstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gladstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gladstein works at ENHANCE Aesthetic Arts by Irene Gladstein, MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gladstein’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.