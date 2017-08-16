Dr. Irene Gonzalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Gonzalo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Gonzalo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Gonzalo works at
Locations
California Diabetes/Hormne Spec301 W Huntington Dr Ste 212, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalo?
Great detailed oriented doctor, nice office and nice staff
About Dr. Irene Gonzalo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1679558035
Education & Certifications
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo works at
Dr. Gonzalo has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Symptomatic Menopause and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalo speaks Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.