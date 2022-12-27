Overview of Dr. Irene Grias, DO

Dr. Irene Grias, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Grias works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.