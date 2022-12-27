Dr. Irene Grias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Grias, DO
Overview of Dr. Irene Grias, DO
Dr. Irene Grias, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
I had two huge fibroids that needed surgery so that I could try to have a baby. I was 42 years old and had been infertile my whole life, never able to conceive. Instead of writing me off as too old and giving me a hysterectomy which would have been easier since fibroids could return and need surgery again. I am now having a baby at age 44- thank you for believing in me Dr. Grias!
- English, Greek
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Botsford General Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. Anthony Hospital
Dr. Grias has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
