Dr. Irene Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Hanna, MD
Dr. Irene Hanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Hanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
-
1
Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp.42525 Rancho Mirage Ln, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 776-6543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
Very caring and professional. Returns calls on weekends and is very kind.
About Dr. Irene Hanna, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851322333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.