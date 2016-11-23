See All Psychiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD

Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian works at Intergrated Med/Behavrl Assocs in Glendale, CA with other offices in La Crescenta, CA and Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Research, Inc.
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-0108
  2. 2
    Integrated Medical And Behavioral Associates
    2930 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 253-1346
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Pacific Clinics Pasadena Family Services
    66 Hurlbut St, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 441-4221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366585499
    Education & Certifications

    • Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

