Overview of Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD

Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian works at Intergrated Med/Behavrl Assocs in Glendale, CA with other offices in La Crescenta, CA and Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.