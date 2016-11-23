Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Jernazian-Kanaian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian's Office Locations
Southwestern Research, Inc.222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 240-0108
Integrated Medical And Behavioral Associates2930 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214 Directions (818) 253-1346Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Pacific Clinics Pasadena Family Services66 Hurlbut St, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 441-4221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very patient, caring and understanding.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jernazian-Kanaian.
