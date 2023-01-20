Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD
Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Kakossian's Office Locations
Brooklyn Office1180 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (917) 780-4206
Khoury and Kakossian Mds110 E 40th St Rm 800, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 833-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Irene Kakossian is a great doctor, very professional and I have always had a great experience during my consultations. It is hard to find a doctor who is professional and has excellent bedside manner. I am happy I found this practice.
About Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Med Center
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Kakossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakossian accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakossian has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kakossian speaks Armenian and Russian.
