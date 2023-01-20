Overview of Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD

Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Kakossian works at K & K Health & Beauty Institute in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.