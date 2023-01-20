See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD

Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Kakossian works at K & K Health & Beauty Institute in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kakossian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Office
    1180 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 780-4206
  2. 2
    Khoury and Kakossian Mds
    110 E 40th St Rm 800, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 833-8777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Leave a review

    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Irene Kakossian is a great doctor, very professional and I have always had a great experience during my consultations. It is hard to find a doctor who is professional and has excellent bedside manner. I am happy I found this practice.
    Anna Karelina — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD
    About Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558381954
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

