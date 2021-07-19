See All Oncologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Irene Kazhdan, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (22)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irene Kazhdan, MD

Dr. Irene Kazhdan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Center

Dr. Kazhdan works at Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kazhdan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center
    5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 595-5300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2021
    Always courteous and professional.
    Kenneth Lee Deck — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Irene Kazhdan, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649273145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kazhdan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazhdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazhdan works at Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kazhdan’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazhdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazhdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazhdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazhdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

