Dr. Irene Komarynsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Komarynsky, MD
Dr. Irene Komarynsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Komarynsky's Office Locations
Washington Blvd Ob/GYN - Stamford Health Medical Group1351 Washington Blvd Fl 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-9920Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Komarynsky delivered my son 26 years ago and I still miss her. I have never had a better OB/GYN since I left the area. She is super supportive and takes time with you. HIGHLY recommend.
About Dr. Irene Komarynsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1174728232
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Med Coll Penn
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
