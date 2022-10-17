Overview of Dr. Irene Komarynsky, MD

Dr. Irene Komarynsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Komarynsky works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.