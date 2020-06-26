Overview of Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD

Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus, Flowers Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Ludwig works at Eye Health Partners in Nashville, TN with other offices in Destin, FL, Dothan, AL and Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotropia, Hypertropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.