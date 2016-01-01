See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Irene Murema, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Irene Murema, MD

Dr. Irene Murema, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Murema works at Sky Park Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murema's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Children's Primary Care Group Inc.
    4770 W Herndon Ave # 103, Fresno, CA 93722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Rash
Wellness Examination
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Rash

About Dr. Irene Murema, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1063839983
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

