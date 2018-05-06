Overview

Dr. Irene Olabode, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Olabode works at Irene S. Olabode, DO in Abilene, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.