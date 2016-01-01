Overview of Dr. Irene Pe, MD

Dr. Irene Pe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pe works at ST JOHN PAIN MEDICAL CLINIC in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.